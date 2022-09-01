iOS: 6 Useful iPhone Tricks That Will Make a Difference in Your Daily Life | Productivity

iPhone (iOS) has a number of useful features that can enhance users’ browsing experience. Among them, one allows you to hide photos and videos in the gallery natively, and another allows you to add captions and tags in media to find them more easily – such as through Spotlight, for example, which speeds up everyday life. In addition to these, more smartphone functions can be used to perform everyday tasks, such as using the camera to find out the approximate measurement of a person or object. Here are six Apple cell phone tricks that can make your day to day easier.

iOS 16: 6 things that can change on your iPhone

6 Things That Make iOS (iPhone) Better Than Android

1 of 6 iPhone: list brings six curiosities that can facilitate tasks on the cell phone — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone: list brings six curiosities that can facilitate tasks on the cell phone — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝 iPhone (iOS) phone restarting by itself; how to solve? Comment on the TechTudo Forum topic.

1. Hide photos from gallery without external apps

The iPhone (iOS) has a built-in feature that allows you to hide photos and videos from the gallery, which is very useful to keep your privacy on the phone. With the tool, users can hide multiple media at once, so they can only be accessed from a hidden folder – which, by the way, can even be password protected (see how here).

To camouflage the contents, open the Photos app and tap “Select” in the upper-right corner of the screen. Then tap on the photos and videos you want to hide and then tap on the share icon in the lower left corner of the screen. To complete the action, swipe down the screen, tap “Hide” and confirm the procedure. To find the media, tap on “Albums”in the bottom menu, and swipe down until you find the tab “Hidden”.

2 of 6 Action to hide images in the iPhone library — Photo: Reproduction/Marvin Costa Action to hide images in the iPhone library — Photo: Reproduction/Marvin Costa

2. Measure the size of people and objects

iPhone (iOS) phones allow you to use the Measure app to check the size of objects and the height of people directly from the phone’s camera. The operation of the application, which is native, is quite simple: to measure the length of something or someone, just add points on the mobile screen, tapping the “+” sign.

Points should be positioned at the bottom and top of the object so that a straight line forms between the markings. In this way, the application calculates an approximate measurement for the item and then presents a consistent value for the length. It is worth mentioning that, like any other measuring instrument, the tool may not be completely accurate.

3 of 6 Measure measured with the Apple app, available for iOS 14 and above — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Measure measured with the Apple app, available for iOS 14 and above — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

3. Add captions to photos and videos

Adding captions and tags to saved media in the Photos app can help you find content more easily on iPhone (iOS). With the feature, users can insert keywords into photos and videos so that they can later be used to find the files. For example, in a photo captured at a concert, you can put the artist’s name in the caption to find the event media faster – which, in some cases, can greatly speed up your day to day life.

To do this, just open the Photos app, select the image or video, and then drag the screen up to open the media information. Just below the clip or photo, tap “Add a Caption” to add keywords. Later, when using the application search, just enter the description of the subtitle to find the desired media in a practical and simple way.

4 of 6 Adding captions to photos and videos from the iPhone gallery (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Adding captions to photos and videos from the iPhone gallery (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Open recently closed tabs in Safari

Safari has a tool that works like a “history” of recently closed tabs, which is particularly useful for recovering tabs that have been closed by mistake. With the function, it is possible to check the last pages visited in the browser and open them again in a few steps.

If you have accidentally left a web page, tap on the tabs icon in Safari’s bottom menu and press the “+” design in the left corner for a few seconds. The browser will then display a frame of all recently closed tabs. To open one of them again, just click on the desired link.

5 of 6 Opening recently closed tabs in Safari — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Opening recently closed tabs in Safari — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

5. Check your heart rate using the Health app

Through the Health app, iPhone (iOS) users who have AppleWatch can check their heart rate and monitor their physical condition during sports activities and moments of rest. That’s because the apple company’s smart watch takes measurements automatically when the user is wearing it, so that it is possible to compare heart rates during the day.

The information is saved in the Health app, and it is possible to check it in different periods – daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. In addition, you can also enable notifications for when AppleWatch detects the presence of low, high or irregular heart rhythms.

6 of 6 Adding heart rate information in the iPhone Health app (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Adding heart rate information in the iPhone Health app (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Users without AppleWatch can also take advantage of the feature – however, you need to manually add the information. To do this, just open the Health app, tap “To explore”, “Heart” and then in “beats”. From there, press “Add Data” and enter them in the tab “BPM”.

6. Use one-handed keyboard

The iPhone (iOS) also has a feature that allows you to reduce the size of the keyboard to use it with one hand – a useful feature for different times of the day. To do this, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” and tap “One Hand Keyboard”. On the next screen, press on “Left”if you type with your left hand, or “Right”if you prefer to write with your right hand.

iOS 16: see functions of Apple’s new operating system The software update was announced during WWDC 2022 and is expected to arrive in September for all iPhone users; check all the features

with information from Kim Komando, BGR and PopSci+

See too: NEW iOS 16 – What’s New, Compatible iPhones, and All the Details!