Is “House of the Dragon” inspired by real events? See 7 curiosities

Disclosure, HBO Max

“The Dragon House” delivers an unprecedented episode every Sunday that generates huge repercussions on social networks. Repeating the feat of “Game of Thrones”, the spin-off of the epic series of HBO It has a lot of differences in relation to the title that originated it. Even though it takes place in the same universe, the series that accompanies the Targaryen House 172 years of the birth of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is on her way to earning her own space in pop culture. And, for you to know more about him, check out these 7 curiosities.

1 – Creators of the spin-off

The showrunners of “Game of Thrones” are not the same as those of “House of the Dragon”. While David benioff and DB Weiss commanded the original series, the spin-off was in charge of the writer George RR Martin and the filmmakers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal.

2 – Inspired by real events?

Corlys Velaryon Rhaenys Velaryon GIF – Corlys Velaryon Rhaenys Velaryon Steve Toussaint GIFs

A lot of people don’t know, but “Game of Thrones” was loosely inspired by the Wars of the Roses, a conflict that took place in Great Britain between 1455 and 1485. “House of the Dragon” was also inspired by a historical event. The war…

Read +

Read +

Casa de Vidro at “BBB22”: discover 10 curiosities about Gustavo and Larissa

“Game of Thrones”: Will Emilia Clarke Return for “House of the Dragon” spin-off?

“The Woman from the Abandoned House” and 7 true crime podcasts to know