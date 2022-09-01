Is loan sharking a crime? Google reveals most searched police topics in BR

Is loan sharking a crime in Brazil? What is heinous crime? How to protect the cell phone? These and other questions are among the first places in the doubts that Brazilians show when consulting the Google search engine when the question is public safety and crime.

An unprecedented survey, which addresses the most searched terms in the last 18 years, reveals, among other matters, the main questions of Brazilians.

According to the report, made possible by the development of the Google Trends tool, when it comes to theft, Brazilians often research what to do when their cell phone is stolen — track the device, for example. The searches also reveal the concern about theft of accounts on social networks, motorcycles and the FGTS.

“How to protect your cell phone” is the most searched version of the phrase “How to protect it?” from January to June 2022, according to Google Trends data. Interest in the question increased 16 times when comparing the first half of this year with the same period 10 years ago.

Searches for police reports almost doubled, with an increase of 90% in Brazil, comparing the first semester with the same period in 2012. Compared to 2017, in five years, interest grew 50% in the semester.

From January to June this year, Brazil was the 14th country that most searched for theft and the 10th most searched for security cameras worldwide. The country is also the tenth with the most interest in police and the eighth in interest in police stations in the world ranking.

“On the other hand, in addition to robbery, murder and theft, Brazilians also have doubts whether certain activities or attitudes are considered crimes”, says the company in the report. “Some of them involve prejudice against certain groups in society. In addition, there is an interest in better understanding the meaning of different types of crimes.”

The doubt of Brazilians as to whether loan sharking is a crime appears in first place in the ranking of the five most searched terms. Subsequently, doubts arise about whether prostitution in Brazil, parental alienation, religious intolerance and transphobia can be classified as a crime.

The states that most searched for domestic violence from January to June 2022 are in the northern region: Tocantins and Roraima. Image: Reproduction/Google Trends

Domestic violence is the most searched type of crime in Brazil in the first half of 2022. In second, in the ranking, violence against women appears as the search champion, followed, in third, by obstetric violence and, in the sequence, in fourth and fifth, psychological and urban violence.

The report published by Google also revealed that the first half of 2022 is already the third with the most searches for the term “coup” since the beginning of the historical series, in 2004. In 2021, Brazilians broke the record of interest in the subject both in the semester as in the full year.

When Brazilians search for “coup”, they often also type something from the digital world. The ranking is led by PIX, the payment system launched by the Central Bank in November 2020.

“The scams sought by Brazilians do not necessarily involve any fragility of the institutions. Some of these scams work through fraud, such as an SMS with false content, a false account or even the misuse of data available on the internet”, explains the company.

Police violence, racism and LGBTQIA+

The interest of Brazilians in police violence doubled (up 105%) when comparing the first half of 2022 with that of 2012. From January to June, the year 2020, followed by 2021 and 2022, had the highest level of searches for the subject of the last 10 years.

The ranking of searches for racism is led by Amapá, Maranhão, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Alagoas Image: Reproduction/Google Trends

“Some episodes have marked the population for the inappropriate and disproportionate use of the police force in recent years. In 2022, among the cases are the death by asphyxiation of Genivaldo Santos in a ‘gas chamber’ after being approached by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) by being without a helmet in Sergipe and the death of 25 people in a police operation in Vila Cruzeiro, in Rio”, says the company.

Brazilians’ interest in racism has also increased in recent years. The first half of 2022 registered the second highest interest in the subject in the last 15 years, behind only 2020. In ten years, searches in the period more than doubled (up 120%). The ranking of searches for racism is led by Amapá, Maranhão, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Alagoas. Paraná, Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina have almost half of the interest in the subject.

Another subject with great growth in the theme of rights is the acronym LGBTQIA+. The semesters with the most searches were recorded in recent years, with the record being 2021, followed by 2022.

In five years, in the comparison of the semester, the searches on the acronym doubled (increase of 120%). In ten years, they became 13 times bigger (up 1,480%). Brazil was the third country in the world to do more research on the subject from January to June 2022.