Undoubtedly, Pix is ​​currently the most common way to pay and receive values ​​in the country. The payment method became so popular that commercial establishments had to start accepting it as a payment method in order not to lose sales.

Even small shopkeepers had to adapt as people began to find it absurd not to have this option when shopping. However, the truth is that even the most optimistic did not expect this pay-and-receive method to be as successful as when it was launched two years ago, let alone exceed 784 billion reais in just one month.

This sudden expansion of the Pix ended up creating enormous fear. With it being the most used payment method by so many people, what would happen if financial institutions decided to charge for instant transfer? Continue reading below and check if there is a risk of initiating charges for performing Pix.

After all, is Pix in danger of starting to be charged?

There are some opposing debates about the PIX continuing as it is today. However, discussions only refer to new improvements, however, instant transfers should remain free.

The reason for this gratuitousness is that the government has a lot to gain by keeping it that way. As PIX is free, and simple to use, it can facilitate business growth. So, those who are worried about this day can now rest easy.

Remembering that the biggest feature of PIX is the option to transfer money to other people in a simple and practical way. With it, all users can see the transfer immediately without waiting days for transactions to be processed.

Another advantage is that it can be done from any type of device with this functionality enabled, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

