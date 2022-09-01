It will fill up! Cruzeiro fans sell out tickets for the game against Criciúma

Mineirão will be fully booked for the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma, for Série B
photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro

Mineirão will be fully booked for the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma, for Série B

There are no more tickets available for the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma, this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, at Mineirão.

All tickets offered for sale, including through Minas Arena, the concessionaire responsible for managing the stadium, have already been sold.

Ranking of Cruzeiro’s home audiences in Serie B

13th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina - 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of BRL 316,889.00
13th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina - 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of BRL 316,889.00
12º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque - 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of BRL 542,074.50
12º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque - 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of BRL 542,074.50
11th Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Náutico - 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of BRL 600,345.33
11th Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Náutico - 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of BRL 600,345.33
10th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio - 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of BRL 610,879.00
10th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio - 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of BRL 610,879.00
9º Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense - 22,432 fans, at Mané Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,816,425.00
9º Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense - 22,432 fans, at Mané Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,816,425.00
8th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova - 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of BRL 951,228.50
8th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova - 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of BRL 951,228.50
7º Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport - 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Série B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50
7º Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport - 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Série B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50
6th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB - ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50
6th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB - ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50
5th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense - 42,274 fans, at Mineirão, for the 22nd round of Série B; income of BRL 1,264,718.00
5th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense - 42,274 fans, at Mineirão, for the 22nd round of Série B; income of BRL 1,264,718.00
4th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino - 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,453,852.00
4th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino - 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,453,852.00
3rd Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia - 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04
3rd Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia - 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04
2nd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta - 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50
2nd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta - 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50
1st Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa - 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50
1st Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa - 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50
In this way, the Gigante da Pampulha will be completely packed in the duel valid for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The total load for the game, according to Mineirão, is 61 thousand tickets.

Until the date of the match, some tickets can still be viewed by fans on the platform that sells them. This will happen from Saturday (3), eve of the duel, in case any of the reserved tickets have been placed in the shopping cart, but the payment has not been completed.

There is a great chance that Cruzeiro will beat its attendance record against Criciúma in this edition of Serie B. So far, the game in which the club had the most fans at Mineirão was against Sampaio Corrêa, in May, when 58,397 people scored. presence at the stadium. See all the numbers in the photo gallery above.

New music and Ronaldo in the stadium

On Sunday, in addition to a show promised by the fans, Mineirão will have the presence of Ronaldo. Majority shareholder of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), Phenomenon returns to Belo Horizonte and Gigante after two months.

Alongside the former shirt 9 of the Brazilian National Team, the celestial crowd will sing, for the first time, the access song, written by Cruzeiro rapper Das Quebradas. The song was shown in its entirety, for the first time, this Thursday (1st) and has already received praise from coach Paulo Pezzolano.

