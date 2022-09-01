Japan will start using AI robots to restock products on store shelves

A startup in Japan called Telexistence intends to start using robots equipped with AI (Artificial Intelligence) to replenish stocks of products on store shelves in the country. Initially, they will start operating in the FamilyMart network, which is well known in the country, with more than 16 thousand units.

The main idea is precisely to prevent human workers from having to spend time on this type of repetitive task. According to the startup, this measure will allow them to gain more time at work to do other more important tasks. In this case, it will be up to the robot to replenish stocks of products that are out of stock or in few units on shelves and gondolas.

Read too:

Rock in Rio 2022 will have a robot dog to help with festival security

Google employees rely on robot attendants at the company

Idea aims to optimize human working time

In this case, they already have an AI robot model available for work, which will be the TX SCARA. It can move along rails and has cameras to be able to identify the environment around it and the products. The cameras also allow them to scan and digitize these products to see which ones are missing from each shelf.

When this shortage is identified, the robot then chooses the best path to fetch the product and replace these units.

Jin Tomioka, CEO of startup Telexistence, spoke about the news, revealing that they want “deploy robots in industries that support everyday life. The first space where we are going to work with this is in convenience stores, a huge chain that helps in daily life, especially in Japan, but which is facing a shortage of manpower.”

They also revealed that the robot has 3 integrated AI models, one of them to identify objects and drinks, one to move the robotic arm that handles these products, and the last to recognize any unusual situation, such as in case of a drink. fall on the floor or if any product is in the wrong place.

“We use two built-in Nvidia Jetson models: the AGX Xavier for AI processing and the TX2 for streaming video data. On the software side, a high-performance TensorRT SDK module makes the execution of tasks much faster and more efficient”

Training AI robot skills

In order for this to happen, they first needed to train TX SCARA’s skills. In this way, real and synthetic data were added to the system and the neural networks were adjusted so that it can perform basic day-to-day functions. During the training, a virtual environment that simulated the real was used, and with that they created more than 80 thousand images of possible synthetic situations.

This helped with several details such as the robot’s ability to identify drinks from their color or texture. Jin Tomioka revealed that they will initially place the robots in 300 FamilySmart stores, and gradually increase that number over the years.

“A busy convenience store needs to refill more than a thousand drinks a day and the TX SCARA is fully capable of doing that, while human workers worry about other activities, such as customer service.”

Source: teleexistence