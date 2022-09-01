JBL put a touchscreen in the charging case for wireless headphones – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Wireless headphones are the kind of product that, once you wear them, you can’t put them down. THE JBL decided to enhance the experience. As? This week, the company announced the true wireless headphones JBL Tour Pro 2, which come in a case equipped with a 1.45-inch LED screen. They arrive next to the headphones JBL Tour One M2.

JBL Tour Pro 2 headphones with display in the case (image: publicity/JBL)

It’s nothing that will change your life, let it be clear from now on. But the idea has its uses and, therefore, can please a lot of people.

For starters, the screen informs the battery status of the headphones and, after they are synchronized with the cell phone, it can display notifications. Since the component is touch sensitive, you can also use it to activate noise cancellation, sync headphones and apply custom audio settings.

Have more. The case’s display tells the time, displays controls for music playback, and lets you answer calls using the headphones. As well observes the Android Policeit’s almost as if the case has a smartwatch attached, only without the sports functions.

There is a potentially negative part. By default, a case serves not only as protection, but also to recharge the headphones’ battery. This function is also present here, but I wonder if, on account of the display, the charging capacity offered by the case does not decrease (after all, the screen occupies a space that could be filled with more battery and also consumes energy).

The JBL Tour Pro 2 itself

The fact is that the JBL Tour Pro 2 headphones have interesting specs. Product datasheet includes active noise cancellation with ambient mode, 10mm dynamic drivers and immersive spatial sound technology.

In terms of autonomy, there are ten hours of playback on the headphones plus 30 hours provided by the case, a feature that eliminates my concern with this aspect.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 headphones are also compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, as well as a set of six microphones for voice calls.

JBL Tour Pro 2 headphones in black (image: publicity/JBL)

Bonus: JBL Tour One M2 headphones

For those who prefer larger headphones, JBL introduced the Tour One M2 model. There’s no screen here, obviously, but the novelty’s specs aren’t negligible.

Again, active noise cancellation with ambient sound is part of the package. In addition, there are 40mm drivers, JBL’s spatial sound technology, quad-microphone array, and Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio.

In autonomy, the JBL Tour One M2 headphones offer up to 50 hours of music playback. That total drops to up to 30 hours with noise cancellation enabled.

The image doesn’t make it clear, but these headphones are foldable for easier storage and, according to JBL, weigh 268 g.

JBL Tour One M2 (image: publicity/JBL)

Availability and pricing

There is still no information about an official release in Brazil. But the headphones should initially be sold in Europe, starting in January 2023. There, the suggested prices will be these: