Jennifer Lawrence finds a woman wearing the same dress as her





































In the fashion world and when deciding what to wear, it is common to look for inspiration in famous people, whether they are actresses, singers or politicians. However, due to the high prices of what celebrities usually wear, it is not so common for any citizen to obtain an item exactly the same, much less that, coincidentally, to see it on the exact same day that, also coincidentally, he finds that same celebrity.

But coincidences happen and that’s exactly what actress Jennifer Lawrence came across, when she was walking through the streets of New York.

The star of Hunger Games came face to face with a woman who was wearing the exact same dress as her – brand 6397 and with an approximate value of 620 €.

If on the one hand the actress combined her dress with sandals from The Row brand and a bag from Trademark, her twin opted for an equally chic look with a Bottega Veneta bag.

Although both have chosen the outfit in a beige color, it is also available in black and blue.