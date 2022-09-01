Jennifer Lawrence holding hands with Cooke Maroney in NYC Date: Photos

Image credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

new mom Jennifer Lawrence31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, stole some time together when they went out on a date night on Wednesday, August 31. In the photos, Jennifer and her husband rocked their favorite look, both wearing matching white t-shirts as they held hands and strolled through the streets of New York City. O Mother! The actress paired the look with baggy white pants, black pumps and layered necklaces, while her husband of nearly three years wore navy blue pants with sneakers and a wristwatch. They both wore sunglasses in the late summer night, and Jennifer wore her hair down in loose waves.

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first baby together in February, though they’ve been notoriously secretive about the new arrival. O Hunger Games The actress has been seen going to yoga classes and other domestic outings in New York since they became a family. Jennifer spoke about her relationship with the art gallery owner in a 2019 interview on NU with Catt Sandler podcast.

“Definitely [my idea is you get married once, you do it for life],” she said, following her intimate wedding on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island. “I don’t know. It was just, it was so organic. I don’t know, I haven’t talked about it in an interview yet,” she said. “I was definitely not in a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to fully commit. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And luckily the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the biggest. You meet your favorite person on the planet and think you can’t leave. So I wanted to accept that offer,” she explained.

By the time they welcomed the baby, Jennifer was ready, according to a source. PEOPLE. “Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mother,” the source said in September 2021, before the baby arrived. “She’ll do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a mother because she loves family life.”

