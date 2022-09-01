Jennifer Lawrence holding hands with Cooke Maroney in NYC Date: Photos

Admin 3 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are going to dinner in New York. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5336699 310822 NOT EXCLUSIVE Photo by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures US: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Worldwide Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Rebel Wilson and his girlfriend are holding hands as they leave Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA AUGUST 25, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK customers Kingdom - Photos containing children, please Pixelate the face before publishing*
Image credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

new mom Jennifer Lawrence31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, stole some time together when they went out on a date night on Wednesday, August 31. In the photos, Jennifer and her husband rocked their favorite look, both wearing matching white t-shirts as they held hands and strolled through the streets of New York City. O Mother! The actress paired the look with baggy white pants, black pumps and layered necklaces, while her husband of nearly three years wore navy blue pants with sneakers and a wristwatch. They both wore sunglasses in the late summer night, and Jennifer wore her hair down in loose waves.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are seen on a date night in New York on August 31, 2022. (Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com)

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first baby together in February, though they’ve been notoriously secretive about the new arrival. O Hunger Games The actress has been seen going to yoga classes and other domestic outings in New York since they became a family. Jennifer spoke about her relationship with the art gallery owner in a 2019 interview on NU with Catt Sandler podcast.

“Definitely [my idea is you get married once, you do it for life],” she said, following her intimate wedding on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island. “I don’t know. It was just, it was so organic. I don’t know, I haven’t talked about it in an interview yet,” she said. “I was definitely not in a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to fully commit. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And luckily the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the biggest. You meet your favorite person on the planet and think you can’t leave. So I wanted to accept that offer,” she explained.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney holding hands. (Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

By the time they welcomed the baby, Jennifer was ready, according to a source. PEOPLE. “Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mother,” the source said in September 2021, before the baby arrived. “She’ll do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a mother because she loves family life.”

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Deepfake that hit Bonner uses artificial intelligence to forge fake videos | elections

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos were used in deepfake – Video reproduction William Bonner and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved