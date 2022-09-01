Julia Roberts talks about aging, plastic surgery and motherhood: “I hope I never wake up wishing I was totally different” – Vogue

+



Julia Roberts (Photo: Alexi Lubomirski)

The year was 1990. The movie theaters were full – many people queuing up – to see the story of an unlikely love between a prostitute and a half-depressed executive. Julia Roberts, then 22 years old, played the main character of Pretty Woman – Uma Linda Mulher, in the Portuguese title – which has become a kind of modern fairytale.

Cut to 2022. Julia Roberts, now 54, remains the one and only, the embodiment of a beautiful woman. The magnetic smile, the big hair, the intensity of the look… it’s all there, thirty-two years after the film’s premiere. The actress’ beauty has that effect that brings her closer, that creates empathy. We look at it and think: “she is beautiful in a real way”.

know more

In an interview with Vogue Brasil, Julia Roberts talks about aging, plastic surgery, motherhood and her relationship with the beauty industry – the actress has been a Lancôme ambassador for 12 years. Check out:

What does beauty mean to you at this point in your life? Has motherhood or watching your daughter grow up affect how you view the beauty industry and the responsibilities it has?

Julia Roberts: I went to the dermatologist recently for a skin checkup and he looked at one side of my face and said, “Oh.” Then he looked at the hollows of my cheeks. Then he said, “Do you want me to fill this in?” I said, “What do you mean? Fill in what?” And he replied, “Well, this line here, here and here.” And I was like, “What is this?” I looked in the mirror and he said, “Smile.” I smiled. It was the smile lines. I said, “Fill in? Do you know how many good stories are there? How many good laughs? How many great dinners? fill them? What are you talking?” It’s funny, because on the one hand I feel, “It’s 20 years of happy marriage here. We don’t fill that.” At the same time, the lines catch my eye. I must tell myself: these are happy signs. You don’t want to erase it. It would be like saying that none of this made me happy. But I feel this way now, will I feel the same way 10 years from now? I don’t know. What I do know is that I just spent three months in Australia with our friend George. He’s known me for a long time and I think it’s so nice when he says to me, “The fact that you have the same face is a great comfort.” I think it’s almost nostalgia to see a longtime friend who still looks like your friend. As far as motherhood is concerned, I think my responsibility as a mother is to be aware of what I’m mirroring to her.

In your opinion, how has the view on beauty changed in the last decade? Do you think your own notion has changed or is it changing?

JR: Thanks to social media, our face is exposed all the time. You can’t get away from it in a society that is constantly saying: take your picture, take your picture, take another picture of you. I remember the first time I took a “selfie”. I was sitting on a beach, not a soul for miles. I took like three or four pictures of myself, and I was feeling so stupid… I don’t know my angles. I don’t know my best pose. I don’t even know how to say everything I don’t know. But it’s funny to see how comfortable so many people are with it now. I have a hybrid of feelings. On the one hand, I look at someone and say, “Wow, I can’t believe you can do that. This is so cool! You are here on a super busy bridge photographing yourself blatantly.” There’s a part of me that really admires that. And then there’s another part of me that wants to say, “Are you just going to take a picture of where you are? Or be where you are?”. So, to me, it’s an interesting paradox. Certainly, today’s young people know how to take care of their skin. They know how to put on makeup in a way that, when I was a teenager, I had no idea. There are really cool things on social media. But social media also makes it harder to live the experiences we all go through than when I was going through them without the presence of networks. People still have pimples. They cut their bangs and immediately regret it…

What do you think about aging and plastic surgery?

JR: Getting older has a bad connotation. And only women have to have that conversation. Thank the gods there is hair dye. Thanks. Thanks. So this is how I feel about aging: I do what I want to do to try to look my best, but I hope to remain a person surrounded by love, friendship and support. And I hope you never wake up and wish you were totally different. We have all these outside voices telling us that youth is valuable. And what is youth? I’m as immature today as I ever was. But I also have a strong feeling about what I value, and that translates in many ways. I have a partner that I love whole and completely, and who loves me whole and completely. When he’s looking at me, I feel immense joy. And he’s not looking at me like I’m getting old. He’s looking at me with the look of someone who knows he’s been with this person for over 20 years. As a culture, we have a fixation on criticizing ourselves. I hope for the sake of all of us that this changes, that we find other things to be interested in – things like ‘go climb a mountain’. It’s difficult. I’m not saying it should be easy for everyone. I’m just saying that my final wish is that whatever you do, whatever you decide to do or not do – do a little, do a lot, whatever – be a very thoughtful decision. I worry about young people who make hasty and permanent decisions.

Julia Roberts (Photo: Alexi Lubomirski)

How do you take care of your mental health? Do you practice any meditation or mindfulness techniques?

JR: I do many things. What I realized when I have a large family and travel a lot is that the great practices I’ve had over time, the more formal or ritualistic ones, don’t always fit into the rush of everyday life. And so I’ve adopted a lot of simple practices, whether it’s breathing, mantras, or just things I can do when I’m cleaning the kitchen. I don’t need to be sitting in a particular space at a particular time. Mindfulness, it could be when I’m walking the dogs. Life doesn’t have to stop, stay calm, peaceful, harmonious and fragrant for me to have a mental moment. And that realization has really benefited me, especially during the busier times that I, like other working moms, go through. I find that whenever I’m alone in the car, 9 times out of 10, I’m silent. There is no music playing and no podcast on. It’s just quiet. And this is a time for mental health.

Who shaped your perception of beauty as you grew up?

JR: My mom. To me, she was so glamorous. I don’t know if she really was or if I thought she was. But I can still see her in a dress – and what I wouldn’t give to have that dress. It was a floor-length shirt dress, and it was pink, white, and metallic gold. And she wore it with pink earrings that, most likely, were the ones they sell in the drugstore. Her hair was cut very short, very chic, and she wore matte pink lipstick and eyeliner every day. Now, she too has had her dowdy phases. Like me going to Target this morning? Yup. Of course, we all go through these phases. But she always did her makeup beautifully. All my friends still say, “Oh, Betty always had her nails perfectly painted, no matter the occasion.”

What did you teach your daughter about beauty and wellness?

JR: God, that would be a question for her. I know she is very good at washing her face morning and night. And the five of us wear sunscreen, especially living in a coastal place and spending a lot of time at sea.

What message do you hope to convey to women through your role in beauty?

JR: Show that there can be comfort in evolution. That some days are better than other days, that some days you look better than others. But also that looks aren’t where all the value is – there’s so much more. And that, really, all the beauty clichés are true: the way you feel inside shines through in your eyes, your skin and your smile. Drinking water really matters. Getting a good night’s sleep really matters. My daughter and I were reading something the other night about health. And she said, “9 to 11 hours of sleep? What?” I said, “What do you think I’ve been promoting in this house since you were little?” You forget how much sleep we really need, how much water we really need, how much joy we need to feel to radiate that joy. All these things are so important to our appearance.

You have been a Lancôme ambassador for 12 yearswhat do you like most about the typically French approach to beauty?

JR: I love that stereotype of the beautiful French woman who doesn’t seem to care: “Oh, am I fabulous?” I’d like to be a French woman for a day – I don’t think I could handle being fabulous for more than 24 hours. But wouldn’t it be fun one day to put on a really fancy outfit and high heels to go out on the town? Eat a lot of cheese, meet a lot of people for coffee, go to a museum?

What’s the best beauty tip you’ve learned over the years?

JR: That a little bit of the right concealer really does make a difference. I use Teint Idole Ultra Wear. Danny [o marido Daniel Moder] and I went out the other night and I put some concealer under my eyes and nose to give it some light. I learned to smooth a few things out, then put on some mascara and eyeliner. Then I’m ready to leave.

Julia Roberts (Photo: Alexi Lubomirski)

On a typical day, when you’re not working, what do you use for makeup? How do you like to dress?

JR: I love the Lancôme Sourcils Styler brow brush. I brush over my brows, then line the insides of my eyes with Le Stylo waterproof liner, also by Lancôme. I curl my eyelashes and that’s it. As for getting dressed, it was so windy and cold today that I was wearing boxers, sweatpants, Ugg boots, a T-shirt, and Danny’s old flannel shirt. But I completed it with a very elegant coat that I bought in France.

Do you think conversations about female empowerment are changing? If yes, how?

JR: I think it’s kind of a back and forth. At a certain point, the conversation generates change, and then there comes a point where nothing happens. I think there’s a balancing act of how to press or ease your belief in a cause to achieve more consistent change. That said, I think any conversation is fine as long as people are honest and have the right intentions. Equal pay for the same jobs, done by a man or a woman, is a very good conversation to have. I hope that, as exhausting as it feels at times, it’s good to have it now – and I hope our daughters don’t have to have these conversations anymore.

His philanthropic work includes UNICEF, Earth Biofuels and a documentary on Rett Syndrome. Are there other causes you would like to support?

JR: I think giving back is good. It’s a win-win no matter how big or small the donation. I was listening to a podcast that ended with the podcaster talking to a San Francisco bus driver who said, “I think a lot of people don’t realize there’s a bus driver. They just get on the bus. When I ride the bus, I always I say ‘thank you operator’ when I get out of the vehicle. I ask people to do the same.” My kids ride the bus in town, so right after listening to this show, I told them, “Be sure to thank the bus driver.” There are many invisible kindnesses that are so important and are also ways of giving.