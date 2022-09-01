July releases on Prime Video have Amazon original series like The Terminal List and Paper Girls

Prime Video announced today (1) its list of releases for the month. The highlights are original Amazon productions such as A Lista Terminal (already available on the platform), the Sem Limites attraction with Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro and the series Paper Girls.

Check the list:

1st of july

  • The Terminal List – Amazon Original Series
  • Spencer
  • Fragmented
  • Death Gives You Congratulations
  • The Mighty Boss
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • Run!

July 3rd

july 6th

  • fatal revenge (Prime Store)

July 7

  • The Color Room (Prime Store)

July 8th

  • No Boundaries – Amazon Exclusive series

July 14th

July 15th

  • Don’t Make Me Go – Original Amazon movie

July 21

  • Everything Everywhere at the Same Time (Prime Store)
  • Jurassic World: Dominion (Prime Store)
  • doula (Prime Store)

July, 22

  • Anything’s Possible – Original Amazon movie

July 28

  • Paper Girls – Original Amazon series
  • Downton Abbey II: A New Era (Prime Store)

