July releases on Prime Video have Amazon original series like The Terminal List and Paper Girls

Prime Video announced today (1) its list of releases for the month. The highlights are original Amazon productions such as A Lista Terminal (already available on the platform), the Sem Limites attraction with Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro and the series Paper Girls.

Check the list:

1st of july

The Terminal List – Amazon Original Series

Spencer

Fragmented

Death Gives You Congratulations

The Mighty Boss

Fifty Shades Darker

Run!

July 3rd

july 6th

fatal revenge (Prime Store)

July 7

The Color Room (Prime Store)

July 8th

No Boundaries – Amazon Exclusive series

July 14th

July 15th

Don’t Make Me Go – Original Amazon movie

July 21

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time (Prime Store)

Jurassic World: Dominion (Prime Store)

doula (Prime Store)

July, 22

Anything’s Possible – Original Amazon movie

July 28

Paper Girls – Original Amazon series

Downton Abbey II: A New Era (Prime Store)

