‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has already grossed nearly ONE BILLION worldwide

Success! less than $10 million for the sequence ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘ reach the mark of $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

In the United States, the film grossed $374.7 million. In the international market, $615.6 million. In total, production already adds up to solid $990.4 million worldwide.

Currently, the film is the second highest grossing of the year, behind only ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ ($1.4B).

It is worth remembering that the first two films of the trilogy, ‘Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs‘ and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘, they collected $1.67 and $1.31 billion at the worldwide box office, respectively.

The plot is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with the most fearsome creatures in history.

Colin Trevorrow returns to the driving chair, while Emily Carmichael sign the script.

The cast also has Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze and Dichen Lachman.

