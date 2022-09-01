Landfill owner plans to install plant to convert waste into electricity

September 1, 2022 at 7:08 am • Last updated on September 1, 2022 at 7:50 am

UTGR Americana has already sent Cetesb a request for a license to operate; request was published by the company in the Official State Gazette

UTGR Americana, the company responsible for the municipal sanitary landfill, wants to install a thermoelectric plant on site to convert waste into renewable electricity.

It is a biogas thermoelectric plant, biofuel produced from the gas generated in the decomposition of organic waste.

UTGR has already sent Cetesb (Companhia Ambiental do Estado de São Paulo) a request for a preliminary license for the expansion of the landfill, with the objective of implementing the plant. The request was disclosed by the company this Wednesday, in the Official State Gazette, and is under analysis.

Possibility of using biogas in the landfill had already been raised in 2019 – Photo: Junior Guarnieri / LIBERAL

The possibility of using biogas had already been raised by the city hall in 2019, during the Omar Najar (MDB) administration, when the Executive sent to the Chamber the draft amendment to the Organic Law that authorized the disposal of garbage from other cities to the landfill.

At the time, councilors approved the proposal. Today, however, there is a group that is trying to change the legislation on the subject again.

A new proposal, signed by 13 parliamentarians, among them the alternate Ricardo Tite (PDT), creates a condition that allows the landfill to receive waste from other municipalities only when it has technologies that allow reuse, recycling, composting, recovery or energy use. of these materials.

The installation of a biogas thermoelectric plant would fit the landfill into these criteria provided for in the project, which will still undergo a vote in the chamber. There have already been two public hearings on the proposal.

Before, UTGR was also looking for an expansion for the activity of preparing CDR (Fuel Derived from Waste) from solid waste. There is an application for an installation license under analysis at Cetesb.

This Wednesday, in a note, the company reported that, on the 15th, it concluded that it was necessary to supplement information after having analyzed the documents presented by the company.

Currently, in addition to the garbage produced by residents of Americana, the landfill receives waste from Santa Bárbara d’Oeste.