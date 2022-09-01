Leaked image reveals Groot’s new look in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the next film from the intergalactic team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to hit theaters next year, specifically on May 5, 2023.

The film will debut six years after the release of the second film, an unusual wait for Marvel Studios films. Much of this delay comes from the fact that director James Gunn was fired from the film and then was only rehired after having already signed a commitment with Warner/DC.

But after so many setbacks, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally coming and with the promise of being the last film from the team with the lineup as we know it, which means some heroes must die or else retire.

And fans were curious to see the new look of the Groot, which has gone through several phases since the team’s first film. And here the character who has the voice of Vin Diesel can be seen in his young adult phase

The trailer shown by Marvel Studios during San Diego Comic-Con ended up leaking, and in it we can check out the new look of Groot. See below:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!