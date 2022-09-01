Leaks supposed list with the 36 characters of the game Injustice 3

Alleged Injustice 3 leak reveals the game’s 36 characters. Neo from Matrix and John Constantine are some of the new features of the game.

After years of waiting, injustice 3 may be announced soon. A new rumor brought a lot of information about the game, such as who will be the characters of the third game in the famous franchise of A.D of games.

The rumor that was published in ComicBook also reveals the game should be released soon, as the creator of injusticethe company NetherRealm Studiosyou are saving precious development time and resources by borrowing some of the work from Mortal Kombat 11 for injustice 3.

“A number of characters will be borrowing ideas from the previous Netherrealm Studios game in terms of gameplay and specials (as they always do). For example: Red Tornado will borrow from Fujin from MK11 Metallo will borrow from Terminator from MK11 and Constantine will borrow from Shang Tsung’s MK11 .”, said the leaker of the news from injustice 3.

As anticipated, Red Tornado, Metallo and John Constantine will be three new playable characters in injustice 3. In addition to them, we will also have the Batman of the Future/Batman Beyond (Batman skin) He-Man, Neo from the universe of Matrix and several others.

Check out the 36 characters of the new game of injustice29 from the roster base (already included in the game) and 7 DLCs (downloadable content):

Roster base

Aquaman / Ocean Master

Batman / Terry McGinnis

Beast Boy

black canary

Blue Beetle / Green Beetle

Gladiator Gold

Lynx

constantine

cyborg

exterminator

Flash / Pulse

Green Archer

Green Lantern / John Stewart / Guy Gardner

harlequin

joker

king shark

Lex Luthor

metallo

mirror master

necron

poison ivy

Ra’s al Ghul

raven

red tornado

Robin / Nightwing

supergirl

Super man

Wonder Woman / Artemis

(Pre-order) Antimonitor

DLCs:

Etrigan the Demon

Short circuit

Crocodile (King Shark Premier Skin)

He-Man

Neo (Matrix)

Johnny Cage (Mortal Kombat)

Fire God Liu Kang (MK)

Although the source is good, it is good to treat this information as rumors for now.

injustice 3 must be compatible with PRAÇA, PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and possibly Nintendo Switch.

