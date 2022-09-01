Learn how to make scotcheroos: an amazing sweet to get out of the rut – 01/09/2022

Since the consumption of peanut butter is being widely used, many recipes with it have started to appear. One of the ones I found most interesting, when I started studying these recipes and doing my research, was scotteroos: a dessert created in the post-WWII period in Iowa (USA). Today, this incredible sweet, mellow and crunchy is traditional in that state.

In the original recipe, there is glucose syrup — like almost all American sweets — as well as sugar, milk chocolate and lots of peanut butter, which is the basis of the recipe. In ours, we make the functional adaptations, so you can taste and enjoy a recipe as incredible as the original, but without the burden of eating a huge amount of sugar, fat or chemical additives.

Ingredients:

*For a rectangular shape

1 1/2 cups whole-grain peanut butter — unsweetened

3 cups (tea) of rice flakes

4 tablespoons (dessert) coconut sugar or brown sugar

4 tablespoons of water

90 g dark or semisweet chocolate (equivalent to 1 commercial bar)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Preparation mode: