Lies of P: check out the minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC

Intel Core i7-8700 CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6700 GPU are the recommendations

Lies of P, one of the most awaited soulslikes and which still doesn’t have a release date, had the PC system requirements revealed. The recommendation made by Neowiz, the game’s developer, is a AMD Radeon RX 6700 with an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU.

The most curious thing is that the other recommended video card is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060which isn’t the Radeon RX 6700 equivalent. AMD’s GPU fits into a contest against the RTX 3060 Ti, which is considerably stronger than an RTX 2060.

System Requirements – Lies of P

Minimums:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200?Intel Core i5-7500

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 12

The Radeon RX 6700 (not XT) was released a few months ago by Sapphire and is not found in the Brazilian market. It is even difficult to find reviews of it on the internet. It is difficult to know if the developer wanted to recommend the RX 6700 XT, an even stronger GPU than the RTX 2060, or it was simply a typo and the intention would be to recommend an RX 5700, which is really the competitor of the RTX 2060.

Lies of P is inspired by the story of Pinocchio and will be set in the so-called “Belle Époque” era, which took place in the late 19th century and up to the first world war. The game’s visuals remind us of what was presented by FromSoftware in Bloodborne. Not only the setting has strong inspirations, but also the gameplay. As the game description says, Lies of P will be a soulslike (borne).

The game was the most awarded during Gamescom 2022, an event that took place last week. The game took home the awards for Best Action-Adventure Game, Best Action Game, and Best RPG.

Lies of P arrives in 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and also Game Pass.

Source: Steam