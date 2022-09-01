Lucas Leiva and one more can be removed from Grêmio and the reason is revealed

After Grêmio’s defeat to Criciúma last Tuesday (30), the information that emerged from the city of Santa Catarina was that a meeting would be held this Wednesday afternoon (31) for a decision to be made. That’s what journalist Luís Henrique Benfica said. What is not yet known is which decision will be applied at the board meeting.

Lucas Leiva should be removed

Roger Machado’s permanence as the team’s technical commander was ensured by Tricolor Gaúcho’s vice president of football, Denis Abrahão, shortly after the 27th round game. Another information brought by the journalist is that midfielder Lucas Leiva and right-back Edilson may be removed because they are not performing as expected due to physical issues.

The side committed the penalty for the second goal of Criciúma against Grêmio

For the match against Criciúma, last Tuesday night (30), coach Roger Machado chose to start the match with right-back Edilson, who had been out for a few months due to injury. In fact, the match against Tigre was only the player’s seventh match of the season for the club. He was injured in the goalless draw against Sport Recife in the first round.

Edilson was one of the players visibly affected by the physical issue and even committed the penalty that resulted in the Santa Catarina team’s second goal. The right flank is the position where Tricolor had the most problems in the 2022 season. It started with Orejuela, who was hired and fired in a few months. Edilson and Rodrigo Ferreira oscillate and are not well physically.