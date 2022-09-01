Lupita Nyong’o Posts Beautiful Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

The death of Chadwick Boseman turned two years old on August 28, and the actress Lupita Nyong’o posted a video where the actor appears signing autographs.

In the tribute, she wrote: “Stay true, stay kind.”

Stars and personalities like Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Stan Lee, Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Depp share among themselves the exclusive title called Disney Legends. This time the actor Chadwick Boseman (‘Black Panther’) will be one of the great artists honored by Casa do Mickey.

Annually, Disney selects new artists for its Hall of Fame. the title of Disney Legendsincluding, is given to characters from various areas of entertainment, including musicians, actors and writers.

Chadwick Bosemanthen, will be one of the members of the select group that will receive the title of Disney Legends in 2022. Known for his role in ‘black Panther‘, from Marvel, the actor will be posthumously honored on September 9, at 2:30 pm, Brasília time.

It is worth noting that, in addition to Bosemanthe voice actors of ‘Frozen‘, the producer Don Hahn (‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Lion King’), the actors Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempseyin ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘, and the protagonists of ‘Black-Ish‘, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

