Madame Web | Emma Roberts describes what filming has been like

The stellar Madame Web cast includes Emma Roberts, who is very excited about her work on the Sony film.

talking to the Entertainment Tonight (Via heroic hollywood), the actress said that it has been a lot of fun working on the production, and revealed that she will be returning to the set very soon to film more scenes of her mysterious character.

“I can say I’m in LA right now, but I’ll be back shooting some more scenes soon, so we’ll have to see… It’s been a lot of fun. I have to say, I was so excited to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson, I love Sydney Sweeney. It’s a really unique cast and story, so I’m really excited. I can’t wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it’s so cool.” – Said Roberts.

As rumors point out, the role of Emma Roberts in Madame Web must be that of Mary Parkerthe mother of Peter parker.

READ TOO

The main cast features Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Adam Scott (Rupture) and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

Madame Webb (Cassandra Webb) is a paralyzed, blind, telepathic, clairvoyant and precognitive mutant, allowing her to work as a professional psychic.

The film, slated for October 2023, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.