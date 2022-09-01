Manchester United beat Leiceter in the English with CR7 on the pitch

Manchester United beat Leicester 1-0 this afternoon (01), in a match valid for the 5th round of the English Championship. The score was built with a goal by Sancho in the first half.

With the result, Ten Hag’s men are in 5th place in the table. With 9 points added, United are six less than leaders Arsenal.

Leicester has a bad start to the season and is the bottom of the English with a draw and four defeats so far.

United returns to the field against the Gunners, next Sunday (04), at 12:30 pm (GMT). The Foxes face Brighton, also on Sunday, at 10 am (Brasília).

United home

The first minutes of the confrontation were of greater dominance of Manchester. Ten Hag’s team spent most of the time with the ball in the offensive sector, trying to pierce the opposing defense.

At 20 minutes, after a blunder by Leicester’s defense, Bruno Fernandes passed to Rashford in the middle, who gave a light touch to Sancho. Shirt 25 dominated in speed at the entrance of the area, took it from goalkeeper Ward and finished to open the scoring.

United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal against Leicester in the English Image: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS

Balance

The end of the first stage and the beginning of the second was a balance between the teams. United started to control the match more, as they had the advantage on the scoreboard. Leicester, on the other hand, began to run after the loss, as they were losing at home.

What’s up, De Gea!

After a foul in the Red Devils’ midfield, Maddison charged very well from the left corner, but De Gea flew in to make the save and avoid the tie.

Casemiro and CR7 on the field

The Brazilian debuted last weekend, in United’s victory against Southampton, but the midfielder had few minutes. In today’s match, shirt 18 won more minutes in Ten Hag’s team. This could be an indication of a possible starter in Manchester’s next clash, against Arsenal.

A few hours before the transfer window closes, Cristiano Ronaldo entered the field in the clash against Leicester. After a long soap opera about whether or not to stay at United, the Portuguese ace should remain at the club this season.

United’s Casemiro talks to manager Ten Hag in match against Leicester Image: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS

almost a goal

The man is a master! Dalot received from Bruno, crossed high to Cristiano Ronaldo on the second stick, and shirt 7 set up a half-bike volley, finished, the ball bounced on the ground, but went out.