Marvel and DC Stars to Team Up in Ambitious Sci-Fi

Ursa Major will be directed by brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker and will have Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez in the cast.

This Tuesday (30), it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that actresses Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez are cast in the film Ursa Major, which will be directed by brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker. The actresses became known in productions by DC and Marvel, will live main characters in the new science fiction thriller.

The Baker brothers will direct the film from an original screenplay by Patrick Somerville of Station Eleven, who co-wrote the film with Colleen O’Brien and Katie French. The actresses, Winstead and Gomez will be mother and daughter (Charlie and Natalie) and will fight for survival on an Earth-like planet. The duo, who are “on the run”, try to hide from a group of hunters and a deadly storm, but teenager Natalie begins to question her mother’s decisions, giving a different direction to the plot.

The production will feature Somerville, Eisenberg, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Allen Fisher and Brian Steinberg. In addition to executive producers James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes. Actress Winstead became known for her role as Helena Bertinelli the Huntress in the DC film Birds of Prey (2020, as well as appearing in Scott Pilgrim’s comic book adaptation (2010).

Gomez, on the other hand, recently lived in the MCU as America Chavez alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recently, the actress commented on the Phase Zero podcast about the Marvel character. “I mean, just seeing the reaction to America and seeing how much people love her and want to see more of her is fair, and the fact that people cosplay her is pretty insane.”said.

“I just hoped that people would really like the character. That was the main thing.” concluded the actress. There are high expectations that the new project will mark Gomez’s career, although no information has yet been released about the production and release date of the film. To check out Winstead’s work in Birds of Prey, just go to Telecine. Likewise, with Gomez’s participation in the MCU, which is available on Disney+.