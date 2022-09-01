Matheuzinho, from Flamengo, receives proposals from the Premier League; Rubro-Negro decides what to do

Last Wednesday night (31), the Flamengo beat Vélez Sarsfield 4-0 in full José Amalfitani and practically forwarded the spot in the final of the Copa Libertadores. However, this Thursday (1st), the club tries to hold the main players of the proposals coming from European football, on the last day of the transfer window.

According to journalist Cahê Mota, from the GE website, Flamengo refused two offers from the Premier League for the 21-year-old right-back Matheuzinho, by order of President Rodolfo Landim. Both proposals were worth around 5 million euros (approximately R$ 26 million), and the names of the clubs are kept confidential.

The justification is the importance that Matheuzinho can have in this final stretch of the season. Despite being Rodinei’s reserve at the moment, the boy could have several minutes in Brazilian Championship matches, since Flamengo is playing three competitions. Dorival Júnior’s other option for the right-back is the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela.

Flamengo had five departures in this transfer window

Defender Gustavo Henrique and midfielder Willian Arão were sold to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. In addition to them, Andreas Pereira returned to Manchester United and was quickly traded to Fulham, while Isla went to Universidad Católica and Vitinho to Al-Ettifaq.