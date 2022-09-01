Mbapp is dating trans model Ines Rau, says European press

photo: AFP and Reproduction/Social networks PSG star Mbapp has already been seen with Ines Rau on two occasions Experiencing a troubled moment on the field, the French star Kilian Mbapp also became a subject outside it. This Thursday (1), the European press reported that the 23-year-old PSG striker would be dating Ines Rau, a famous transsexual model.

The two were first seen together in May this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Later, newspapers published photos of the couple on a yacht. In one of them, the player carried the model on his lap.

According to information in the European press, the relationship between the two has been going on for a few months. So far, athlete and model have not commented on the news. They don’t follow each other on social media.

Who Ines Rau

A 32-year-old international model, Ines Rau was the first transgender to pose in Playboy magazine in November 2017. She has around 750,000 followers on Instagram.

Ines was born in Paris and has Algerian descent. She changed sex at age 16 and made the decision public just eight years later.

Mbapp in the media

Recently, Mbapp was involved in a controversy with Neymar at PSG. In the 5-2 victory over Montpellier for the French Championship, the number 7 asked the Brazilian to take a penalty, which was not granted.

Despite this, the PSG coach assured that the discussion has already been resolved internally. “We saw each other quickly the next day to sort it all out, to say what we had to say to each other,” explained Christophe Galtier.

If he confirms the affair, Mbapp will be the first world football star to assume a relationship with a trans model.