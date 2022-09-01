Mbappé is in a relationship with Ines Rau, Playboy’s first trans cover, says European press

The involvement between Mbappé and Rau has been going on for a few months now edit

247 – According to French media portals, the number 7 of Paris Saint-Germain Mbappé would be in a relationship with Ines Rau, a 32-year-old international model who, in November 2017, became the first trans woman to pose for the main shoot of the show. Playboy Magazine.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the affair appeared in French media, but quickly gained the news of celebrities from other European countries. The involvement between Mbappé and Rau has been going on for a few months. They were first seen together publicly in May during the Cannes Film Festival. Subsequently, they were photographed by paparazzi on the player’s yacht in scenes that show them quite at ease. In one of the clicks, the attacker carries the model in his lap.

