MC launches Cruzeiro’s ‘access music’ in honor of Salom and Pablito

photo: Reproduction/YouTube Salom and Pablito were honored by Das Quebradas with the title of ‘access music’ of Cruzeiro

MC Das Quebradas released, this Thursday (1), the complete version of Cruzeiro’s ‘access song’ on digital platforms. The song is already moving the crowd towards the return of the Primeira Diviso club of the Brazilian Championship after three consecutive seasons in Serie B. The late cruisers Salom and Pablito were honored and named after one of the main representatives of Belo Horizonte funk. Listen below.

The music should be highlighted in the stands at Cruzeiro’s match against Cricima, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B. More than 40 thousand tickets have already been sold to the game.

Honored by Das Quebradas, Salom and Pablito are Cruzeiro’s symbol fans. The iconic celestial supporter, who was always present at the games in Mineiro, died at the age of 86. She suffered a cardiac arrest following relegation from the Serie B club in 2019.

J Pablito died of COVID-19 in 2021, after being hospitalized for 18 days. He was linked to organized Fanti-Cruz and worked as a representative of Cruzeiro on Rdio Transamrica and on the channel ‘Somos Gigantes’ on Youtube.

Cruzeiro leads Serie B with 57 points in 27 matches played. The mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) calculates that Cruzeiro has a 99.999% chance of returning to Serie A.