MC launches Cruzeiro’s ‘access music’ in honor of Salom and Pablito

The music should be highlighted in the stands at Cruzeiro’s match against Cricima, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B. More than 40 thousand tickets have already been sold to the game.
Honored by Das Quebradas, Salom and Pablito are Cruzeiro’s symbol fans. The iconic celestial supporter, who was always present at the games in Mineiro, died at the age of 86. She suffered a cardiac arrest following relegation from the Serie B club in 2019.
J Pablito died of COVID-19 in 2021, after being hospitalized for 18 days. He was linked to organized Fanti-Cruz and worked as a representative of Cruzeiro on Rdio Transamrica and on the channel ‘Somos Gigantes’ on Youtube.
Cruzeiro leads Serie B with 57 points in 27 matches played. The mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) calculates that Cruzeiro has a 99.999% chance of returning to Serie A.
Lyrics to the song ‘Salom and Pablito’
I never left you
I’ll never leave you
I will always be cruise
And wherever you go I will be
They said I was going to die
They cheered for me to finish
but they forgot
I’m used to war
Today, the day of glory
to make history
To see who smiled, to suffer
I went back
In the arms of my people
But strong and hairy
To be champion again
And I am
cruise, cruise dear
Solomon and Pablito
In the sky will also sing
Today is the day of glory
to make history
To see who smiled, to suffer