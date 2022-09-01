Mega Millions draws jackpot prize of BRL 865 million







Everyone has heard of US lotteries and the incredible prizes that have been handed out over time. THE Mega Millions is one of the most famous lotteries in the world, not only for its huge prizes, but also for the thousands of foreigners who participate without being in the United States.

Recently, a single lucky person received the second biggest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, extraordinary US$ 1.3 billion (equivalent to R$ 6.7 billion). In this Friday, September 2the most famous lottery in the United States continues its sequence of draws and offers 169 million dollarsequivalent to BRL 865 milliona fortune that could be yours when you buy official Mega Millions tickets online from Brazil through TheLotter.

How does TheLotter work and how can players outside the US win US lotteries?

TheLotter offers online lottery services and has local agents in the US who purchase official lottery tickets on behalf of customers around the world. Before the draw, the physical (paper) ticket is scanned and a copy is uploaded to the online account that the user creates at TheLotter.

Under US lottery rules, you do not need to be a US citizen or resident to play. However, for any prize to be valid, the lottery ticket must not leave US territory. That’s why our customers’ tickets are kept in a safe in the United States and customers receive a scanned copy of the ticket in their accounts as proof of ownership.







Millions of players have already won!

In its nearly 20-year history, TheLotter has built a reputation for trust, which speaks for itself, with over $105 million paid out to nearly 7 million winners worldwide, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, El Salvador , Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Russia, Australia, Iraq and Spain, among others.

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the lottery online, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida lottery.

4 steps to play for the $169 million prize pool

1. Go to the page of Mega Millions at TheLotter

2. Choose the number of lines you want to play on

3. Choose your lucky numbers

4. Confirm your purchase

It is worth remembering that the chances of a Brazilian winning this jackpot are exactly the same as someone playing in the United States.







What will happen if you win

If you win a lottery prize at TheLotter, the entire prize amount is yours as the TheLotter does not charge commissions on prizes. Smaller winnings are transferred to your online account and can be withdrawn at any time, or used for future lottery entries. And if you win a jackpot, you will need to personally claim your winnings from the local lottery offices in question. In that case, an attorney provided free of charge by TheLotter will assist you with the prize collection process.

When is the next draw?







The next award $169 Million Mega Millions will be drawn this Friday the 2nd at nightand anyone can buy their official tickets at TheLotter, without leaving their home.

Good luck, and play responsibly!

