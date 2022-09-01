‘Mermaid baby’ born in India with ‘tail’ and draw crowd to hospital; Photos

A baby was born in India with a rare congenital anomaly, sirenomelia, known as mermaid syndrome. In this case, instead of legs and sexual organs, there is a kind of “tail”. The case was registered in the Indian city of Shivpuri.

The child’s mother gave birth to the child in Bhawna village, located in Bhodan, and was taken to a maternity hospital. As a result, according to the Daily India portal, a crowd gathered at the hospital to see the child. Both the woman and the baby are doing well.

As the child was born without sexual organs, it is not possible to know the sex of the baby. Also, her intestines are not fully developed. Her weight is only 1.48 kilograms.

understand the syndrome

Sirenomelia, also known as mermaid syndrome, is an extremely rare congenital anomaly in which there is a replacement of the lower limbs in a single middle limb.

According to an article published in Fiocruz’s Institutional Repository, the anomaly is associated with varying degrees of genitourinary anomalies.

According to the study, mortality is very high in cases of children with the syndrome. About 48% and 52% of babies do not survive due to respiratory failure and renal agenesis.