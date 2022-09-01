Mila Kunis Is One Lucky Girl in Netflix Thriller Coming in October

Netflix has confirmed that the thriller Luckiest Girl Alive arrives in October on the platform.

With national title A very lucky girl the film stars actress Mila Kunis.

tells the story of Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued woman who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a magazine, an incredible wardrobe and a dream wedding in sight. One day, she is invited to participate in a crime documentary about a shocking incident that happened as a teenager and ends up having to face a truth that threatens to end all this perfection.

The cast includes Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

The film was based on the book by Jessica Knoll and directed by Mike Barker.

Knoll made the adaptation of the best seller of New York Times A very lucky girlpublished in 2015, a book that has sold over one million copies and has been translated into 38 languages.

A very lucky girl arrives on October 7th.

