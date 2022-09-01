Milton Neves appoints Libertadores champion

Credit: Disclosure

Flamengo practically stamped its classification for the Libertadores final. In the fourth, the team led by Dorival Júnior crushed Vélez Sarsfield, in Buenos Aires, and won 4-0. The big star of the night was Pedro, who scored three goals. Everton Ribeiro also rocked the net. Milton Neves filled his eyes with the performance of the Rio team.

Even away from home, with bad grass and with fans against it, Flamengo put the Argentine team in the wheel. The score could be even more elastic were it not for the chances lost by Gabigol. The shirt 9, however, had great participation in serving his teammates.

On Rádio Bandeirantes, Milton Neves nailed Flamengo x Palmeiras in the Libertadores 2022 final. The journalist even anticipated who will be the champion.

“Flamengo will face Palmeiras and Palmeiras will lose to Flamengo. I know, I have foresight,” Milton said.

Palmeiras, however, are at a disadvantage against Athletico. In the first game, in Curitiba, Hurricane won by 1 to 0. Thus, they play for a draw in the second confrontation, at Allianz Parque. Milton Neves, however, points to a favorable factor for Verdão.

Luiz Felipe Scolari was expelled and will serve suspension in the capital of São Paulo. Milton believes that Felipão’s absence can make a difference.

“In football, you win in physical, psychological and technical condition. Without Felipão on the bench, in the return game at Allianz Parque, the team will be psychologically orphaned. He’s very strong, his presence, his screams… I think they’re going to reverse that with a suspensive effect. Without him, I already have the score of the game: Palmeiras 3 x 1 Athletico Paranaense. You can have it wrapped”, he projected.

At the press conference, Dorival Júnior made a point of praising what the Flamengo team presents on the field.

“It’s a pleasure to work with a group that has the search for solutions that it presents, everything is assimilated quickly. In two games, maybe three, we have fluctuated in 24 games since I arrived. In the others, we strictly comply with what was requested. Happy for all that – said Dorival.

Dorival Junior at @Flamengo in 2022: ⚔️24 games

✅18 wins

❌4 losses

📊77.8% av.

⚽️51 goals for

🚫14 goals conceded

🛠85 great chances (!)

🔓13 great chances given (!) • Leading in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil semis.

• Jumped from 14th to 2nd in the Brasileirão. pic.twitter.com/4atPorSsDd — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) September 1, 2022

Schedule

The return game between Flamengo and Vélez will be on September 7, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm. Before, the red-black face Ceará, Sunday, for the Brasileirão. According to Dorival, the team will also fight for Serie A.

“We are doing a Brazilian of recovery. We arrived in 14th place. It’s a process, today we are in second place, trying to get closer to Palmeiras. We are not going to give up on that goal,” he concluded,