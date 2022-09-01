Movies, series and more… What’s coming to Netflix in September 2022?

September will be a great month for those who enjoy a marathon in Netflix! The platform announced several series that will be returning with new seasons, in addition to some highly anticipated films by the public.

Check out what’s coming to Netflix in September 2022:

Love in Verona – September 1

Nothing like starting the month with a romantic comedy! In Love in Verona, Kat Graham plays Julie, a young woman who discovers that she will have to share the house she rented in Verona with the character of Tom Hopper.

Cobra Kai (Season 5) – September 9

The 5th season of Snake Kai will have a little help from someone from the past to face a new challenge that goes beyond the mat.

The Invisible Man – September 14

with the actress Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, the feature tells the story of a woman who is pursued by an invisible entity.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) – September 16

New threats approach Alfea as the students try to protect themselves from the dangers, as does Bloom, who struggles to control her powers.

Punishers – September 16

With Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the cast, Punishers tells the story of two girls who make a secret pact for revenge…

Blind Marriage: After the Altar (Season 2) – September 16

The 2nd season of blind marriage talked about and if you want to know how the participants are doing after the experiment, the Netflix is bringing another special after the altar to answer some questions!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8) – September 20

The long-awaited final season of the series arrives on Netflix at the end of the month bringing the outcome of the stories full of challenges and confusion of the characters.

Promotional photo of Brooklyn 99 with the characters breaking an interrogation room glass; they make shocked, frightened and neutral expressions
Brooklyn 99 NBC/Disclosure

Dynasty (Season 5) – September 24

Another season awaited by fans! With a lot of rivalry, the new episodes of Dynasty bring even more power games between the characters.

Check out what else is coming to Netflix:

So, where will the marathon start?

