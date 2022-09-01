NASA ‘translates’ images captured by the telescope into sound; listen up

In addition to observing the colorful images of the nebulae photographed by the space telescope James Webbwhich have been published by the NASA, American space agency, it is also possible to hear them. The responsible for this is the sonification process, capable of converting different types of data into sound. In this case, the Carina and Southern Ring nebulae and the exoplanet Wasp-96 b had their colors and characteristics transformed into audio, as if the light frequencies were “translated” into sound frequencies.

Unlike other audio tracks already released by NASA, like the black hole of the Perseus cluster of galaxies, these have no real sounds recorded in space. They are something new, like a song, composed so that the recorded data can be represented and perceived by hearing.

“Similar to the way written descriptions are unique translations of visual images, sonifications also translate images by encoding as sounds information such as color, brightness, star locations or water absorption signatures,” said Quyen Hart, a senior scientist at the Institute of Space Telescope Science in Baltimore, Maryland. The process was carried out by a team of scientists, musicians and a person with a disability, with support from NASA.

Sonification is done by considering the image from left to right, and different techniques were employed for each of the three celestial bodies depicted. The image of the cosmic cliffs of the Carina Nebula had unique notes attributed to the transparent, semi-transparent and dense regions. The end result is a symphony with wind sounds representing the gas and dust present at the top, melodies for red and orange tones and sound frequencies that vary depending on the position and intensity of the detected lights.

For the South Ring Nebula, sound frequencies follow the length of light frequencies; higher notes to accompany shorter infrared light, and lower notes as infrared light has longer waves.

The South Ring Nebula. Photograph: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via EFE

As for the exoplanet Wasp-96 b, the image was divided into points that consider the amount and frequency of light. For longer light waves, the notes are lower, as in the Southern Ring Nebula, and the volume indicates the amount of light detected at each point. Furthermore, the sounds of water drops falling represent the strength of the signals from the liquid in the gas giant.

In addition to helping listeners create their own mental images of space, according to scientists, sonifications are also an accessibility feature. Preliminary research indicated that people with and without visual impairments reported learning something about astronomy by listening to the audios. Some also said that they came to understand a little better how people who are blind or have low vision access information differently, with another experience.

Christine Malec, a consultant on the project and a visually impaired person, said she experiences the audio tracks with multiple senses. “When I first heard sonification, it hit me in a visceral and emotional way that I imagine sighted people experience when they look at the night sky,” she said.