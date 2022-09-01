Netflix releases the first photos of Bardo, False Chronicle of Some Truths

One of Netflix’s bets for the awards season is the movie Bard, False Chronicle of Some Truths from the Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Inarritu.

The film has its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival today (1) and arrives in Mexican cinemas in October. It opens in theaters in the US in November.

It arrives on Netflix in December.

And today the platform also released the first photos of the film (check it out below). Follow the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after receiving a prestigious international award, is forced to return to his native country, not knowing that this simple trip will take him to a limit. existential.

Amid emotions and laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico, and the deeply emotional family bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what does it mean to be human in these very peculiar times.

With Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and Iker Solano.

Bard, False Chronicle of Some Truths arrives December 16 on Netflix.

WELCOME TO BARDO. WELCOME TO BARDO. pic.twitter.com/RbVFTuLFzr — BARDO Movie (@BardoMovie) September 1, 2022

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related