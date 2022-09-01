New adventures await a group of kids in the trailer for season 2 of The Mysterious Society Benedict

Disney+ has announced that the second season of The Mysterious Society Benedict returns in October.

The attraction stars actor Tony Hale who plays the Mr. Benedict, and his twin brother, the Mr. Curtain.

The series has scripts by the duo Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay.

The actors complete the cast Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, Maame Yaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

The series follows 4 orphans with powers who are recruited by an eccentric man (Hale) to complete a secret mission. The group will live in a secluded mansion known as The Institute while they need to unravel a secret to save the world. Of course, halfway through they will create a new dysfunctional family.

The series should adapt the first book of the trilogy composed of the books The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journeyand The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is available on Disney+. New episodes arrive on October 26.

