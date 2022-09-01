New footage of Titanic shows ‘astonishing level of detail’

THEhe new footage taken of the Titanic, with the highest resolution quality yet, shows an “astonishing level of detail”, according to the company that shared the images OceanGate Expeditions.

The 8K-quality video shared on Youtube is, according to the company, “the first footage of its kind”. In this new resolution, it is possible to accurately see the ship’s bow, the port anchor, its huge chain and the number one hull. Also the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons, is clearly visible.

This detail is, for Rory Golden, veteran diver of the Titanic member of OceanGate, “exciting” for, after so many years, allowing the discovery of “a new detail that was not so obvious to previous generations of camera technologies”.

According to Sky News, Rory stated that “one of the most astonishing clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean floor when the Titanic split in two”, noting that, “remarkably, it was one of the single-ended boilers which was first discovered when the sinking of the Titanic was identified in 1985”.

In the images you can see slight changes in the wreckage from last year’s mission, OceanGate reported, disclosing that it will be examined by experts to determine the ship’s rate of decay.

It should be remembered that the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912 after hitting an iceberg, which resulted in the death of 1,500 people and the sinking of the ship, which is about four thousand meters deep at the bottom of the Atlantic.

