New video of Titanic wreckage shows never-before-seen images and details of 110-year-old sinking in ultra high definition – Monet

New images show never-before-seen details of the sinking of the Titanic (Photo: disclosure OceanGate Expeditions)

Filmmaker James Cameron became known not only for directing ‘Titanic’, one of the most awarded films in the history of cinema, but also for becoming one of the most avid explorers of the shipwreck that took place 110 years ago.

However, a group of experts in underwater imaging has surpassed Cameron’s documentary videos, making the first videos in the highest quality 8K, showing never-before-seen details of the legendary vessel.

The video – released by OceanGate Expeditions – shows the hull of the sunken ship and some “extraordinary” new details, according to a press release.

The vessel RMS Titanic made her maiden voyage across the Atlantic Ocean towards New York in 1912, but ended up colliding with an iceberg and subsequently sank with only 712 people surviving out of a crew of approximately 2,200 people.

Titanic expert and longtime diver Roy Golden said that with the footage – which is about a minute long – he was able to get a glimpse of never-before-seen details of the ship. “For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the port anchor,” Golden said in the press release.

“I studied the wreck for decades and completed several dives, and I don’t remember seeing any other images that show this level of detail.”

In the video, you can see details of the “renowned bow, the port anchor, the number one hull, a huge anchor chain – each link weighs approximately 90 kilos”.

The bow is where Leonardo DiCaprio shouted that he was the “King of the World” and hugged actress Kate Winslet in the memorable scene of the 1997 film.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (1997) (Photo: Disclosure)

OceanGate also announced that the use of high definition imagery will be used to monitor the vessel’s deterioration from now on.

“With the help of scientists, the video will also support the identification of species observed in and around the Titanic, and archaeologists will be able to document elements of the wreckage and wreckage field in greater detail,” the group said.

