Newspaper defines CR7’s future, Neymar leaving, Gabigol can still paint in Europe and more; the main movements of the last day of the window

Today, Thursday (1), is the last day of the European football window between the main leagues of the old continent. The famous ‘Deadlineday’ is still on fire among the big clubs in Europe, such as Liverpoolwho surprised by hiring, on loan, football from the Brazilian Arthurex-Juve, on a one-season contract.

Big surprises continue to happen in European football. Marcelo, ex-Real Madrid, will be a Leicester player. Everything is ‘ok’ between the parties, and Marcelo will sign a one-season contract. Douglas Luizalso Brazilian, will be an Arsenal player, despite interest from Liverpool.

Pedro, from Flamengo, tends to receive an offer from Leeds, from England, in the next few hours, but he should not leave, since he is happy at the Rio club. Gabigol has already been targeted by Europeans, but if any business happens, it will only be in January 2023.

Two players are leaving Barcelona: aubawho will go to Chelsea and Jordan Alba, who will go to Inter Milan. On the other hand, Barça are still trying to hire at the last minute, as Bernardo Silva, from City, despite being difficult; Depay received an offer from PL and is expected to move.

At PSG, the Ligue 1 club has agreed with Spain’s Carlos Soler, from Valencia, in a deal worth more than 30 million euros. On the other hand, players with no spaces are leaving, like Navas and Paredes.

With the departure of Lodi, for the Premier League, Atleti has already announced Reguilón, ex-Tottenham.

Neymar, who is going through a great phase of the season, would have been offered to Chelsea, who are considering making a proposal, but, at the moment, everything is nothing more than rumors.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in reserve in Manchester, will remain in the red club, after Mendes failed to secure a deal for the ace.

The moves will take place until midnight in the five main countries that occupy Europe’s elite vacancy: England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.