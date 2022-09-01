Nicole Kidman’s Viral AMC Commercial Is Getting The Sequel It Deserves

If the commercials had an Oscar-equivalent award, then Nicole Kidman’s beloved AMC ad would take home the Best Picture award, and luckily, there’s more to come. Screenwriter Billy Ray (not to be confused with Billy Ray Cyrus) said vanity fair on August 31 that he has already written the sequel to AMC’s viral ad, as requested by the theater network itself. “I got a message from the president of AMC about a month ago asking if I would write the next one, and of course the answer is yes,” Ray said. And luckily, Kidman will return for round two. “Of course it’s with Nicole,” he revealed. “I won’t do this without Nicole.”

AMC debuted its new Kidman-starring commercial in September 2021 as theaters around the world tried to get audiences back in seats after a year of closure. Evidently, the vision of Kidman in a glittering suit dramatically extolling the importance of movie theaters was effective. The ad quickly went viral, with memes and Bravo Ads Faking Kidman’s Monologue, and fans especially latched onto the now-iconic line “Somehow heartbreak is good in a place like this.” The campaign’s success prompted AMC to extend Kidman’s contract for another year in August 2022.

Kidman found the ad’s resonance with the public very amusing, saying the playlist in January that the phrase “disgust” showed how important cinemas were for movie lovers. “It’s so true,” she said. “I mean, talk about not feeling alone, sitting in a movie theater with your heart broken, and then watching something that breaks your heart again, and you say, ‘I’m not alone.’ Please. This must not go away. We have to have a movie.”

Talking to VF, Ray revealed that he was prepared to write the ad for free to support Kidman, but luckily, his agent realized what a phenomenon it would become and made sure he was fairly compensated. “When Nicole first asked me, I was just doing her a favor,” he explained. “I said I would do it for free just because I’m a fan and friend of hers. My agent said, ‘No, that’s not what’s happening here. You need to get paid for it. And it turns out my agent was right, because it had real value.”

While Ray said he was “very excited” about what’s to come, he refrained from sharing too many details about the sequel’s commercial. “All I can say about it is we’re not dumb enough to face what we’ve already done and try to get over it,” he joked. “So it’s a very, very different approach, which is a little bit similar to what we’ve done before.” As long as heartbreak is still good at a place like AMC, everything will be fine.