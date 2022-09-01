Nintendo confirms official arrival of the OLED Switch in Brazil

Released in October 2021 in the United States and Japan, Nintendo Switch OLED should soon make its official debut in Brazil. In an update published on the company’s official profile on Instagram, she promised that she will make the national model available. at a later datewhich has yet to be revealed.

According to members of the community dedicated to the company, the launch can happen as early as the 20th of September. Felipe “Necro” Lima, editor-in-chief of the website Universo Nintendo, says that the Brazilian model of the console has already is being listed for R$2,848 on Amazon’s backendindicating that he may have the suggested price of BRL 2,799 in the national market.

Nintendo is expected to release more details about the national value of the OLED Switch in the coming weeks. The company already sells the updated version of the original Switch here (which costs an average of R$ 2,100), and the Switch Litea reduced-size version without removable Joy-Cons that can be found for an average price of R$1,500.

OLED switch brings better screen and updated dock

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the most “Premium” model offered by the company, with the main highlight being a 7 inch OLED screen (the original version features a 6.2-inch display). Sharing the same basic hardware as the other versions, it comes with a Larger size TV dock and some design changes.

In addition to the accessory’s back cover being completely removable, it replaces one of the USB ports with a LAN port which facilitates the use of wired internet. Nintendo has also improved the portable speakers, which now offer sounds with greater maximum power and more clarity.

In the United States, the model retails for a suggested retail price of US$349.99, or R$1,825.97 in a direct conversion. The device has been relatively successful in the Brazilian “gray market”, where it is sold for prices ranging from BRL 2,300 and BRL 2,600usually being offered to consumers in their Chinese or Russian versions.







