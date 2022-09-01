Niterói City Hall launches single call center

share tweet share share Email

The City of Niterói launched, this Tuesday (30), the e-Niterói, an instrument that aims to transform and modernize the City Hall’s Information Technology (IT) management and offer more speed and quality to municipal services. The first stage of this process was the creation of a call center and support to the structuring systems of the public administration. Servers will be able, from this Thursday (1st), to ask questions about the systems from the website https://e.niteroi.rj.gov.br.

The first systems to be covered by e-Niterói are the e-cidade, the municipal management system, and the e-Ciga, the single electronic process system. e-Niterói will have shared governance between the bodies that most demand IT services: the Municipal Attorney General’s Office (PGM), Municipal Administration Secretariat (SMA) and Municipal Finance Secretariat (SMF), under the coordination of the Planning, Budget and Modernization of Management (SEPLAG).

“Niterói has been investing in the digital transformation of the municipality since 2013. Due to advances in the integration of protocol and payment systems and in the expansion of municipal public transparency, today we are able to adopt the electronic process and develop Digital Government strategies. With e-Niterói, we will improve the quality of service to public servants who use City Hall systems by having more control over demands and the management of responses”explains the secretary Ellen Benedetti.

The Finance Secretary, Marília Ortiz, stated that the launch of e-Niterói is a milestone in the professionalization and modernization of management in Niterói. Ortiz recalled the trajectory of the municipality’s digital transformation, with a focus on reducing bureaucracy in services and promoting greater speed for servers and the population. “Nine years ago, the City Hall was very behind in IT systems and infrastructure. But with management and planning work, we have advanced a lot and managed to change the reality of the city and the provision of services. e-Niterói arrives to make the server’s life easier and to provide agility in solving problems and customizing our computerized management system”points.

The Secretary of Administration, Luiz Vieirahighlighted the advances in the municipal management system, with the adhesion to the e-cidade, and with the electronic process through the e-Ciga, and emphasized the importance of civil servants keeping up with the changes. “Our great mission at City Hall is to break paradigms, habits, face challenges and train civil servants so that they follow these news. People are the City’s greatest asset. We are working for a more modern, dynamic Niterói, where servers can work with more support and support”he added.

The Deputy District Attorney, Francisco Miguel Soaresended the celebration by highlighting how e-Niterói will reflect on the work of each server and generate more agile results for the population.

The servers that make up the e-Niterói Network, the electronic process network, among other users of city hall systems, also participated in the event. e-Niterói will receive calls through the website https://e.niteroi.rj.gov.br from the 1st of September.














