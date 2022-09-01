Nokia C31, G60 5G, X30 5G and more! Company announces new cell phones, tablets and accessories

At an event held this Thursday, Nokia announced three new smartphones in the global technology market. In addition, the brand also took the opportunity to announce a tablet and even two new accessories. All the devices have as a great highlight the support of improved software and specifications that seek to deliver the best cost-benefit to the consumer. Another important highlight is that the manufacturer has used recycled materials in the construction of its new devices, something that guarantees the title of an environmentally friendly company. Without further ado, get to know all Nokia releases now.

















Nokia C31

Starting with the most affordable smartphone in the lineup, we have the new Nokia C31. This device comes to the market with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen that has HD+ resolution and houses a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera. Under the hood, the C31 features a UNISOC chipset aligned with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and storage that starts at 32GB and goes up to 128GB. If necessary, you can expand the memory using a MicroSD card. On the rear set of cameras there are three sensors: the main one with 13 MP and two more 2 MP lenses for depth effect and macro photos. The 5,050 mAh battery completes the set, with support for 10W charging, and Android 12 with two years of guaranteed security updates.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop notch display

Unisoc 9863AI Platform

3GB or 4GB of RAM

32GB, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, P2 and MicroUSB port, FM radio, fingerprint reader and IP52

5,050mAh battery with 10W charging

android 12

Nokia G60 5G

The Nokia G60 5G is an intermediary that hits the market with the promise of delivering good value for money within its category. It has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen, 120 Hz rate, FHD+ resolution and a drop notch for the 8 MP front camera. At the rear there are three cameras, the main one has 50 MP, the secondary is ultrawide with 5 MP and the last one has 2 MP, serving for the depth effect. The smartphone comes out of the box with a Snapdragon 695 processor and is sold in options with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, in addition to 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The set also has a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 20W charging, in addition to Android 12 with three years of system and security updates. Made with 100% recycled plastic on the back and 60% recycled plastic on the frame, the Nokia G60 brings the longevity of the X line to the G line.

Technical specifications

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Drop notch display and 120 Hz rate

Snapdragon 695 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port, IP52, dual-SIM and NFC

4,500mAh battery with 20W charging support

android 12

Nokia X30 5G

The third smartphone presented by Nokia is the X30 5G, which hits the market with great emphasis on its construction with recycled materials. The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a rate of 90 Hz, a built-in fingerprint reader and a hole for the 16 MP camera. The processor used to guarantee the 5G connection is the Snapdragon 695, and it works together with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. On the rear set of cameras there are two sensors: the main one with 50 MP (OIS) and a 13 MP ultrawide. The smartphone has a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and Android 12, and the manufacturer guarantees three years of operating system updates. It is still IP67 certified, is dual-SIM and delivers Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC for contactless payments. Constructed with a 100% recycled aluminum frame and 65% recycled plastic on the back, the Nokia X30 is the greenest handset ever released by HMD Global. The box is also environmentally conscious, and is made from 100% FSC-certified and 94% recycled paper, reduced in size to save on CO2 emissions from transport.

Technical specifications

6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 695 Platform

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor

5G connection, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, IP67, dual-SIM and Bluetooth 5.1

4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging

android 12

Nokia T21

HMD Global also took advantage of this Thursday’s event to launch a tablet. We’re talking about the Nokia T21, which hits the market with a sober design and a 10.4-inch IPS LCD screen that has 2K resolution. In addition, its processor is the Unisoc T612 and it is lined up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. User can even expand memory with MicroSD card. The tablet has an 8 MP rear and front camera. The 8,200 mAh battery with 18W charging and native Android 12 completes the set.

Technical specifications

10.4 inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution

Unisoc T612 Platform

4 GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

Stereo sound, IP52, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and P2

8,200mAh battery with 18W charging

android 12

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker

Last but not least, Nokia also announced two accessories to accompany its new smartphones. Starting with the Portable Wireless Speaker 2 speaker, it hits the market with a Bluetooth 5.1 connection and IPX7 certification. In addition, to ensure good audio quality, there is a 45 mm (5W) driver, while the battery has 1,200 mAh and guarantees up to 22 hours of continuous playback. That is, a good option for those who want to listen to music all day long.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro wireless headphones are an updated version with a clean design and 13mm dynamic drivers. In addition, there is Bluetooth 5.2 connection and IPX4 protection against water and sweat. The headphones also have active noise cancellation (ANC) and for calls (ENC). The total autonomy of Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro is 28 hours, and the battery of the headphones delivers 7 hours of continuous playback. The case still has a USB-C port, while wireless charging is also supported.

Nokia Circular





In addition to all these devices, Nokia also launched a subscription service called “Circular”. The purpose of the program is to encourage people to keep their phones longer, using a variety of ecological rewards. The longer a customer stays with a device, the more seeds they acquire to target sustainability-focused causes and charitable efforts. Some examples cited by the brand include planting trees, capturing carbon from the atmosphere, cleaning plastic from rivers or providing connectivity to those in need. We can say that this program gains insurance aspects, as any accidental damage, loss or theft will be resolved at no additional cost and a quick replacement will be provided. Nokia devices can be recycled, refurbished or reused. Otherwise, the phone or tablet will be disposed of responsibly with all possible parts recycled and reused to manufacture new devices. The price of the plan varies between 12 and 30 euros in Germany and the United Kingdom, but we do not know if the novelty will arrive in Brazil.

price and availability





Announced in the global market this week, Nokia’s new devices are expected to arrive in several countries over the next few weeks. The Nokia X30 5G starts at 530 euros (~R$2,728), while the Nokia G60 5G starts at 320 euros (~R$1,647). The Nokia T21 tablet can be found from 130 euros (~R$669), with the C31 starting at 240 euros (~R$1,235). Finally, the wireless headphones should be sold in select markets with prices starting from 100 euros (~R$ 514) and the speaker should cost 55 euros (~R$ 283). What do you think of Nokia’s new products? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.