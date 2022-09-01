Nvidia GPU sales are down 26% in Q2 2022; AMD sold 8% less

AMD’s market share increased 1.1% from last quarter; Nvidia decreased -3.15%

A report by Jon Peddie Research noted that global GPU unit market growth reached 84 million units in Q2 2022 and PC CPU shipments declined -34% year-over-year. At the same time, the survey also reported that GPU sales from Nvidia dropped about 26% in the second quarter of 2022; while the AMD sold approximately 8% less.

According to the report released on August 30th, GPUs will have a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% between 2022 and 2026, reaching an installed base of 3.103 million units at the end of the forecast period.

Through a graph, Jon Peddie Research reported that the market share of OMG compared to the last quarter increased 1.1%. Already the participation of Intel increased 2.0%while that of Nvidia decreased -3.15%.

GPU sales decreased by 14.9% in the last quarter

The survey also highlights that sales of GPU units decreased -14.9% compared to the last quarter. In this scenario, AMD shipments decreased -7.6%Intel’s sales dropped -9.8% and Nvidia shipments dropped -25.7%.

The report also revealed some highlights regarding the GPU market, including information showing that tablet shipments remained flat compared to the last quarter.

Also, it is noted that the overall PC CPU market has dropped -7.0% quarter by quarter and down -33.7% year by year. Desktop graphics add-in cards have declined -22.6% compared to the last quarter.

“This quarter had overall negative results for GPU vendors compared to the previous quarter. Global events such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia’s manipulation of gas supplies to Western Europe and the subsequent jitters these events create have hurt Europe’s economy; the UK is in recession with high inflation.”explained Jon Peddie, president of JPR.

Via: Tom’s Hardware, Videocardz Source: Jon Peddie Research