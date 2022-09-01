Odyssey OLED G8: Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor announced

Monitor measures 34 inches and supports AMD FreeSync Premium

THE Samsung announced this Wednesday, August 31st, its new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. O monitor is the first with an OLED display manufactured by the South Korean and has a curved screen of 34 inches, in addition to having the Samsung Gaming Hub and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. The South Korean company claims that the Odyssey OLED G8 will be released in the last quarter of the year, but did not say the price.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 — monitor is at IFA 2022

The next edition of IFA 2022Europe’s largest technology and electronics fair, will only begin definitely on Friday, September 2nd, but several manufacturers are already announcing new devices — and Samsung I wouldn’t stay out of this one. O Odyssey OLED G8 will be at the South Korean stand at APIso if you are in Berlin, take the opportunity to visit the event and check out the monitor.

O Odyssey OLED G8 has a curvature of 1800R, very smooth angulation and leaves the monitor with a flatter appearance. The display has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 with a refresh rate of 175 Hz. Support for technology AMD FreeSync Premium allows the Odyssey OLED G8 Automatically adjust refresh rate according to video card performance. In terms of sound, the gamer monitor It has a built-in 5W speaker.

Despite being developed for gamer marketO new Odyssey monitor has several features of smart TVsas Samsung Gaming Hub and compatibility with the ecosystem of smart home gives South Corean. O Odyssey OLED G8 It has Micro HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C inputs. It doesn’t support VESA mounts — and the image below shows why: the RGB lights on the back of the monitor.

Source: The Verge