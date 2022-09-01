Offer: 24″ iMac 25% off

Despite being on the market for over a year, the 24″ iMac remains a great option to consider for anyone looking for a powerful Mac desktop. In addition to having the chip M1it also features an ultra-thin design and is available in seven color options.

Well, if you were looking for this desktop, today it has a very good price on Fast shop. The model, available in blue, green and pink, comes with the M1 equipped with a GPU 7 cores, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSDand is leaving for BRL 11,276.07.

Considering that the price set by Apple here in Brazil for this same configuration is R$14,799, we are facing a discount of 24%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, this price drops to BRL 10,399What represents 22% off compared to Apple’s spot price of R$13,319.10. If you prefer to pay for Pix, the thing is even better: it is now sold for BRL 9,999 (25% discount).

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

