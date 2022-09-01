On loan from Corinthians, debut for Zenit and stands out in victory for the Russian team; check out

This Wednesday, Ivan made his debut for Zenit. The player, who belongs to Corinthians, was a starter in the Russian team’s 2-0 victory against Futbolny Klub in a match for the first phase of the Russian Cup.

In his first appearance at the Russian club, the athlete still made a save during the second half and was highly praised on social media. Before the duel, the goalkeeper illustrated the Russian team’s lineup art in the official profiles of the European team.

The player transferred to the Russian club on loan in July this year, involved in the negotiation of Yuri Alberto. The striker came on loan to Timão while Ivan and Mantuan transferred to the European team on the same terms. The contract with Zenit lasts until the middle of 2023.

The goalkeeper was hired by Corinthians in early 2022, but made few matches with the Timão shirt. Hired to be Cássio’s immediate reserve, the player played only three games and was leaked twice. The athlete’s last duel for the alvinegro club was in the 1-1 draw against Always Ready, for Libertadores, on May 26.

See Zenit’s post

Отправляемся в поход за Кубком России вот в таком составе!#ЗенитФакел pic.twitter.com/J4OD2VnBWR — ФК «Зенит» (@zenit_spb) August 31, 2022

See Ivan’s defense

Look at the defense that Ivan for Zenit 👀 https://t.co/Fg3l3Z46Ue — Meu Timão (@MeuTimao) August 31, 2022

See more at: Ivan and Borrowed Players.