‘One Piece Red’ surpasses 10 billion yen mark in less than 1 month in Japan

‘One Piece: RED‘, already the most successful film in the franchise, has surpassed a staggering 10 billion yen (about $73.2 million) since its debut just twenty days ago.

The animated film brought an estimated 7.2 million people to theaters, cause for celebration for Toei Animation.

The company celebrated the occasion with a post:

Remembering that ‘One Piece: RED‘ had already recorded the country’s second-biggest opening in history, grossing 2.2 billion yen (about US$16.7 million), second only to ‘Demon Slayer – Mugen Train: The Movie‘.

Remembering that ‘One Piece Film: Red‘ is set to premiere on August 6 in Japan. There is no release date for the film in Brazil.

Remembering that Uta will be played by Kaori Nazuka. The musical theme is composition of Yasutaka Nakata (‘Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin‘).

A new poster designed by himself was also released. Oda:

‘One Piece Red‘ is driven by Goro Taniguchi (‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion‘), with script by Tsutomu Kuroiwa (‘one piece: heart of gold‘). As we said, the original trailer posted on the animation’s Japanese channel has subtitles in several languages, including Portuguese.

Remembering that the first trailer was reposted by Crunchyroll, days after Toei released it. This all hints at plans for an international release, yet to be confirmed. The manga author, Eiichiro Odaasked for a female character to have a leading role in the film, which apparently is Uta, Shanks’ daughter.

