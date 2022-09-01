Only up to 25 years? See list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriends

This week, social networks were taken over by the news of the end of Leonardo DiCaprio47 years old, with model Camila Morrone, 25 years. Netizens noticed a pattern in his relationships: the actor only related to women up to 25 years old. According to “cutting age theory”, when his companions reach that age, the courtship comes to an end.

Camila turned 25 in June. She joined models Bar Refaeli and Nina Agdal and actress Kelly Rohrback as the only ones that reached that age in a relationship with the actor.

DiCaprio has already been photographed with the model Maria Beregova, 22, pointed out as a possible pivot in the end of his relationship with Camila. There is still no confirmation about the new relationship.

In DiCaprio’s history, no woman has celebrated 26 years with him. See in detail below.

Leonardo DiCaprio Relationship History

Gisele Bundchen: started dating DiCaprio at age 18 (1999) and broke up at 23 (2004);

Bar Refaeli: started dating the actor at age 20 (2005) and broke up at 25 (2010);

Blake Lively: started dating at age 23 (2011) and broke up in the same year;

Erin Heatherton: started dating at age 22 (2012) and broke up in the same year;

Toni Garrn; started dating at age 20 (2013) and broke up at 21 (2014);

Kelly Rohrback: started dating at age 25 (2015) and broke up in the same year;

Nina Agdal: started dating at age 24 (2016) and broke up at 25 (2017);

Camila Morrone: started dating at age 20 (2018) and broke up at age 25 (2022).

DiCaprio began his first relationship with Gisele at age 24 and ended his last with Camila at 47.

