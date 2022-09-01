Oxygen production experiment on Mars a success

space

Oxygen production on Mars

On the red, dusty, icy surface of Mars, nearly 100 million miles from Earth, an instrument the size of a lunch box is proving it can do the job of a small tree.

The equipment, called MOXIE (acronym in English for “Experiment of Use of Resources in situ on Mars”), one of the devices aboard the rover Perseverana.

It produced oxygen on Mars for the first time in February last year, and has continued to do so ever since, proving the robustness and reliability of the technology, which produces oxygen by breaking down CO molecules. two – the atmosphere of Mars rich in carbon dioxide.

In a study just published, the researchers responsible for the mission took stock of the entire operation since then, showing that MOXIE was able to produce oxygen in seven experimental rounds, in a variety of atmospheric conditions, including day and night, and in different martian seasons.

In each round, the instrument reached its goal of producing six grams of oxygen per hour – roughly the same production as a small tree on Earth.

The researchers predict that a scaled-up version of MOXIE could be sent to Mars before a human mission, to continuously produce oxygen at the rate of several hundred trees. In that capacity, the system must generate enough oxygen to sustain the astronauts when they arrive, in addition to fueling a rocket to bring them back to Earth.

The current version of MOXIE was designed on a small scale to fit aboard the Perseverana rover, and was built to run for short periods, starting and shutting down with each run, depending on the robot’s exploration schedule and the tasks of other onboard scientific equipment. . A future large-scale oxygen plant would include larger units that could eventually run continuously.

Now all that remains is to test the functioning of the device at dawn and dusk.

How the oxygen produced on Mars

Despite the compromises that had to be made in the current MOXIE project, the instrument has shown that it can reliably and efficiently convert the atmosphere of Mars into pure oxygen.

It does this by first sucking the Martian air through a filter, which cleans it of contaminants. The air is then pressurized and sent through the SOXE (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), an instrument that electrochemically splits carbon dioxide-rich air into oxygen ions and carbon monoxide.

The oxygen ions are then isolated and recombined to form respirable molecular oxygen or O two . MOXIE measures quantity and assesses purity before releasing oxygen into the Martian atmosphere, along with carbon monoxide and other atmospheric gases that have not been processed.

Since the rover’s landing in February 2021, MOXIE engineers have started the instrument seven times over the course of the Martian year, each time taking a few hours to warm up, then another hour to produce oxygen before shutting it down again. Each race was scheduled for a different time of day or night, and in different seasons, to see if the MOXIE could handle changing weather conditions well.

“Mars’ atmosphere is much more variable than Earth’s. The air density can vary by a factor of two throughout the year, and the temperature can vary by 100 degrees. One of the goals is to show that we can work in all seasons. ,” said MIT’s Michael Hecht, head of research at MOXIE.

So far, MOXIE has shown that it can produce oxygen at almost any time of the day and the Martian year.

“The only thing we didn’t demonstrate was running at dawn or dusk, when the temperature is changing substantially,” says Hecht. “We have one up our sleeve that will allow us to do this, and once we test this in the lab, we’ll be able to reach this latest milestone to show that we can really work at any time.”

