Palmeiras, City, Romarinho, Jô… Corinthians receives congratulations on its 112th birthday | Corinthians

Corinthians turns 112 this Thursday, September 1, 2022. And the club’s social networks woke up with happy birthday wishes from former players, current players, idols, clubs around the world and even rivals.

The official profile of Palmeiras and Timão, when exchanging messages of congratulations, wished long life to the “biggest Derby in the world” (see below). Up to the time of publication of this article, it was the only rival from São Paulo to do so.

Other Brazilian clubs, like Vasco, and around the world, like Manchester City, also wrote their messages for Timão.

In addition, personalities in general, from former players, Timão idols, singer and even politicians wished Corinthians a happy birthday. See below:

