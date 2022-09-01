Palmeiras, City, Romarinho, Jô… Corinthians receives congratulations on its 112th birthday | Corinthians

Corinthians turns 112 this Thursday, September 1, 2022. And the club’s social networks woke up with happy birthday wishes from former players, current players, idols, clubs around the world and even rivals.
The official profile of Palmeiras and Timão, when exchanging messages of congratulations, wished long life to the “biggest Derby in the world” (see below). Up to the time of publication of this article, it was the only rival from São Paulo to do so.
Profile of Palmeiras wishes congratulations to Corinthians, which turns 112 this Thursday — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Read too:
+ X-Ray: who are and where do Corinthians base bets come from
+ Cantillo? Ramiro? See Corinthians options for the suspended Du Queiroz vacancy
Other Brazilian clubs, like Vasco, and around the world, like Manchester City, also wrote their messages for Timão.
In addition, personalities in general, from former players, Timão idols, singer and even politicians wished Corinthians a happy birthday. See below:
Biro-Biro wishes congratulations on the 112 years of Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction
Romarinho wishes congratulations on the 112 years of Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction
Jô, former striker, wishes congratulations on the 112 years of Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction
Gustavo Mantuan wishes congratulations on the 112 years of Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction
Malcom wishes congratulations on the 112 years of Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction
Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!
+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge