‘Passengers’ has a ‘very convincing scene’ showing what a swimming pool could look like in space

passengers is a 2016 science fiction action film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. Despite its top-notch cast and gripping storyline, passengers received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. But several years and many movies later, passengers it’s still a hot topic among fans who appreciate science fiction novels. Although the filmmakers obtained artistic license with passengers, they tried to keep certain scenes accurate. In a 2020 interview, former astronaut Chris Hadfield confirmed that an iconic scene – where Lawrence’s character swims in a pool when gravity is suddenly stopped – is “very convincingly accurate”.

What is ‘Passengers’?

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt at the Dec 14, 2016 Premiere of ‘Passengers’ in Westwood, California | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

passengers starring Jennifer Lawrence as journalist Aurora Lane and Chris Pratt as mechanical engineer James Preston. They are passengers on a spaceship transporting thousands of people to a new colony, but when the two wake up from their slumber 90 years earlier, they must find a way to coexist on the giant spacecraft. They eventually fall in love and a sweet romance develops.

