‘Passengers’ has a ‘very convincing scene’ showing what a swimming pool could look like in space

passengers is a 2016 science fiction action film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. Despite its top-notch cast and gripping storyline, passengers received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. But several years and many movies later, passengers it’s still a hot topic among fans who appreciate science fiction novels. Although the filmmakers obtained artistic license with passengers, they tried to keep certain scenes accurate. In a 2020 interview, former astronaut Chris Hadfield confirmed that an iconic scene – where Lawrence’s character swims in a pool when gravity is suddenly stopped – is “very convincingly accurate”.

What is ‘Passengers’?

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt at the Dec 14, 2016 Premiere of ‘Passengers’ in Westwood, California | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

passengers starring Jennifer Lawrence as journalist Aurora Lane and Chris Pratt as mechanical engineer James Preston. They are passengers on a spaceship transporting thousands of people to a new colony, but when the two wake up from their slumber 90 years earlier, they must find a way to coexist on the giant spacecraft. They eventually fall in love and a sweet romance develops.

According to IMDb, the film received mixed reviews from critics when it premiered in December 2016. Still, most critics praised the actors’ work and the film for its look and feel of a science fiction epic.

passengers features several landmark scenes, including one where Lawrence’s character goes swimming in a pool, only to experience what happens when the ship loses gravity.

What did astronaut Chris Hadfield say about the pool scene from ‘Passengers’?

The scene in question involves Aurora going for a swim in a large, beautiful pool aboard the starship. As she is killing time by swimming, the ship’s gravity machine loses power, causing the water to rise. Aurora finds herself trapped inside a huge bubble that doesn’t stop growing. The scene is not only terrifying, but also realistic, according to retired astronaut Chris Hadfield.

In a 2020 Vanity Fair interview, Hadfield discussed the passengers pool scene, revealing why it’s quite realistic.

“What happens to water without gravity? Aboard the International Space Station, we play with water all the time,” admitted Hadfield. “You could squirt it and it would float in front of you. Naturally, with surface tension, it goes into a perfect ball. That’s the easiest way for him to go. So if you had a swimming pool, held in place by gravity, and then gravity went away, the water would have some inertia as the ship decelerated, and it would splash around, but then the water would almost look like a big bubble slowly forming in A ball.”

Hadfield noted: “I think this is very well shown… That was a very convincing scene – assuming there’s a swimming pool on board a spaceship.”

The film received praise for its production design.

Hadfield isn’t the only person who loved the way he looked. passengers. The film earned several Oscar nominations, including nominations for Best Production Design.

Nonetheless passengers not the greatest sci-fi epic to grace the screen, the story and visuals remain compelling. The film inspires new fans who see it for the first time on TV and viewers who remember the rush of emotion when experiencing it in theaters.

